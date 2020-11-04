Advertisement

Spuds for STEM

Challenger Learning Center launches annual fall fundraiser
Spud Drive (file photo)
Spud Drive (file photo)(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center’s annual Spud Drive fundraiser is back for another year.

Bags of Russet potatoes from Aroostook County are now available for purchase. They cost $25 for one 50-pound bag, or $20 dollars per bag if you buy two or more. Folks can also choose to donate a bag to the Salvation Army.

The Challenger Learning Center says the money raised will help fulfill its “mission to inspire Maine students in science and math.”

To order, visit astronaut.org.

Potato pick-up will take place on Friday, November 20th from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Judicial Branch Revises Court Case Schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Judicial Branch revising court case schedule in COVID era

News

Final week to apply for CARES Act Fisheries Relief funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's marine resource community has until Monday to apply for federal aid if they were affected by the pandemic this year.

News

Crafts remains hopeful as Golden leads Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican challenger, Dale Crafts says he’s not ready to concede.

News

Collins hopeful in too close to call Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
Members of Collins' staff say they plan to address the media with the latest information at some point Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Students at Highland Pre-School also voted on election day

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Elections and emotions inevitably go hand in hand says Husson Uni. professor

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Golden leads Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race, Crafts remains hopeful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Crafts held an event with the Maine Republican Party in Lewiston.

News

Collins hopeful in too close to call Senate race

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
As the state went to bed Tuesday night, it was too close to call in Maine’s race for the U.S. Senate.

National Politics

Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes.

News

Chellie Pingree thanks voters for re-election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree was reelected for a seventh term to represent Maine’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.