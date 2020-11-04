Spuds for STEM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center’s annual Spud Drive fundraiser is back for another year.

Bags of Russet potatoes from Aroostook County are now available for purchase. They cost $25 for one 50-pound bag, or $20 dollars per bag if you buy two or more. Folks can also choose to donate a bag to the Salvation Army.

The Challenger Learning Center says the money raised will help fulfill its “mission to inspire Maine students in science and math.”

To order, visit astronaut.org.

Potato pick-up will take place on Friday, November 20th from noon to 7:30 p.m.

