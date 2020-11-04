Advertisement

Skowhegan to use ranked choice voting for decision on new police and fire stations

Town Clerk Gail Pelotte says they expect to have results by the end of next week.
Skowhegan getting new police/fire stations
Skowhegan getting new police/fire stations(Owen Kingsley)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan is preparing for a ranked choice vote for a new police and fire stations.

Voters were able to choose between three options or D, none of the above.

Option A is a combined police and fire project on East Madison Road.

Option B is a police department on Water Street and Fire Department on Madison Avenue.

Option C is a combined police and Fire department on Memorial Field and relocating the ballfield.

“I have great confidence because we have great workers, I mean they are great ballot clerks. Our public safety bond question did pass. Like the first time for us ever we will now have to go into the ranked choice voting process where it’s gonna be all done by hand because it’s not done by machine," said Town Clerk Gail Pelotte.”

Option A received the majority of votes yesterday with just over 31%.

It is the least expensive of the plans.

But one of the options has to reach at least 50% of the vote to be declared a winner, so that’s where ranked choice voting comes in.

Town Clerk Gail Pelotte says they expect to have results by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter turnout strong on Election Day in Bangor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Maine’s third largest city had a record turnout this election.

News

Center Theatre preps for live performances Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Center Theatre preps live performances

News

Maine Correctional Center in Windham reports more than 100 cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Maine Department of Corrections says the outbreak began on October 21st when a staff member was presumptive positive.

Politics

Golden wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

National Politics

President Donald Trump Wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Spuds for STEM

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Challenger Learning Center kicks off annual fall fundraiser

News

Maine Judicial Branch Revises Court Case Schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Judicial Branch revising court case schedule in COVID era

News

Final week to apply for CARES Act Fisheries Relief funding

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's marine resource community has until Monday to apply for federal aid if they were affected by the pandemic this year.

News

Crafts remains hopeful as Golden leads Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race

Updated: 10 hours ago
Republican challenger, Dale Crafts says he’s not ready to concede.