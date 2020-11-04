Skowhegan to use ranked choice voting for decision on new police and fire stations

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan is preparing for a ranked choice vote for a new police and fire stations.

Voters were able to choose between three options or D, none of the above.

Option A is a combined police and fire project on East Madison Road.

Option B is a police department on Water Street and Fire Department on Madison Avenue.

Option C is a combined police and Fire department on Memorial Field and relocating the ballfield.

“I have great confidence because we have great workers, I mean they are great ballot clerks. Our public safety bond question did pass. Like the first time for us ever we will now have to go into the ranked choice voting process where it’s gonna be all done by hand because it’s not done by machine," said Town Clerk Gail Pelotte.”

Option A received the majority of votes yesterday with just over 31%.

It is the least expensive of the plans.

But one of the options has to reach at least 50% of the vote to be declared a winner, so that’s where ranked choice voting comes in.

Town Clerk Gail Pelotte says they expect to have results by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.