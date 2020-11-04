Sen. Susan Collins declares victory after Sara Gideon concedes Senate race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins declared victory Wednesday afternoon after she said Democrat Sara Gideon called to concede the race.

Collins held a solid 9-point lead in the race since late Tuesday night.

Democrat Sara Gideon conceded to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a hard-fought U.S. Senate race in Maine.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Gideon said in a concession speech Wednesday that she believes "Mainers in every corner of this state are ready to continue to work together to make a difference.

Gideon sought to link Collins with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguing it was time for a change.

She made health care and judicial appointments a big part of her campaign. Collins touts herself as a centrist who’s willing to work with both parties.

This will be Collins' fifth term in the Senate.

The race was one of the most hotly contested and most closely watched Senate races in the country.

