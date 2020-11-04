Advertisement

President Donald Trump Wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has won one of Maine’s four electoral votes, just as he did in 2016. Trump carried the state’s 2nd Congressional District, the more rural and conservative of Maine’s congressional districts.

While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

Biden won the 1st Congressional District and the statewide tally, good for three electoral votes.

Trump’s victory in the 2nd Congressional District means he wins one electoral vote.

Maine split its electoral votes four years ago.

