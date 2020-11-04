Advertisement

Poll results

Recent results to our daily poll question
Poll question
Poll question(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

“Are you pleased with the election results so far?”

We had 1512 votes. 28% said yes, while 72% said no.

“Do you think we will know the winner of the Presidential Election before midnight?”

We had 2232 votes. 23% said yes, while 77% said no.

Do you agree with Gov. Mills' recent actions to control the rise of coronavirus?”

We had 2,578 votes. 48% said yes, while 52% said no.

Who has your vote in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election?

We had 4,444 votes. 63% said Trump, 33% said Biden, while 4% said Other.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hospitalizations increase as COVID-19 cases spike across Maine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Power corridor construction to begin with Army Corps permit

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final permit necessary for construction to proceed on a 145-mile power transmission line corridor through western Maine.

News

Power corridor construction to begin with Army Corps permit

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Critics say it would spoil Maine’s wilderness while failing to provide promised environmental benefits.

News

Bangor had record turnout in just concluded election

Updated: 1 hour ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Waterville City Council moving closer to banning overnight parking during winter months

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It would run from December 1st to April 30th from midnight to 6 a.m.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Police discover cause of one death from Richmond case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say 49-year-old Dana Schulman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Maine CDC Director says coronavirus case increase is impacting hospitals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Dr. Nirav Shah says even though the number of hospitalizations is low, the rate is increasing.

News

Maine CDC Director urges Mainers to take coronavirus precautions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
With this latest rise of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Shah is urging Mainers to quarantine correctly.

News

Bangor school officials alert parents to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Bangor schools remain open.

News

Brewer master carver creates piece with message to protect essential workers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Lord said this is meant to shine some light on these trying times.

News

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Three of the new outbreaks are in Augusta.