Poll results

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

“Are you pleased with the election results so far?”

We had 1512 votes. 28% said yes, while 72% said no.

“Do you think we will know the winner of the Presidential Election before midnight?”

We had 2232 votes. 23% said yes, while 77% said no.

“Do you agree with Gov. Mills' recent actions to control the rise of coronavirus?”

We had 2,578 votes. 48% said yes, while 52% said no.

Who has your vote in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election?

We had 4,444 votes. 63% said Trump, 33% said Biden, while 4% said Other.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.