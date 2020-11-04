Advertisement

Patchy Drizzle Tonight, Slick Spots Are Possible

A Dry & Mild Day Is Expected Tomorrow
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front slowly approaches the state tonight, this will bring a good deal of clouds into the state. It will also bring the chance for drizzle as the front moves through. With temperatures in the 30s, slick spots are possible as it may freeze on contact in some areas. Lows will fall back to the 30s statewide.

Once this front passes, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny. A much milder day is expected as well with a southerly flow. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees across the state. A cold front moves into the Eastern Great lakes tomorrow and then retreats north throughout the day as a very strong high pressure system will sit to our south. Skies will be partly cloudy on average with more clouds across the north. Highs will run in the mid 50s to lower 60s. As high pressure pushes a little bit closer on Saturday, skies will remain mostly sunny across the Northeast. It will stay on the mild side as well with highs running around ten degrees above average, in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A cold front will be just to our north on Sunday which may bring more clouds into the region, especially north. We will remain dry, and the mild weather will continue. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of drizzle are possible. With lows in the 30s, this may cause slick spots for the morning commute. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Much milder, highs will run in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies on average, there will likely be a bit more cloudiness north. Highs will run in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies and continued mild. Highs will run in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

