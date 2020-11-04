Brewer master carver creates piece with message to protect essential workers

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - What can you make out of an old log?

A man from Brewer has one unique idea.

How about a wood spirit?

Harry Lord has been an artist for many years now.

This is one of his bigger pieces.

You can see his creation is a warning to coronavirus that it’s not welcome.

It’s a tribute to his daughter, Heidi, and her husband who are front-line workers.

Lord said, “She works in the medical field and deals with it every day and so it’s on the top of her mind all the time. If it helps her all well and good.”

Lord said this is meant to shine some light on these trying times.

It’s been in his daughter’s house since May.

So far, he says it’s brought her and her husband good spirits and health.

