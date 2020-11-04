Advertisement

Brewer master carver creates piece with message to protect essential workers

Harry Lord has been an artist for many years now.
Lord says this piece is meant to shine some light on these trying times.
Lord says this piece is meant to shine some light on these trying times.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - What can you make out of an old log?

A man from Brewer has one unique idea.

How about a wood spirit?

Harry Lord has been an artist for many years now.

This is one of his bigger pieces.

You can see his creation is a warning to coronavirus that it’s not welcome.

It’s a tribute to his daughter, Heidi, and her husband who are front-line workers.

Lord said, “She works in the medical field and deals with it every day and so it’s on the top of her mind all the time. If it helps her all well and good.”

Lord said this is meant to shine some light on these trying times.

It’s been in his daughter’s house since May.

So far, he says it’s brought her and her husband good spirits and health.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor school officials alert parents to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Bangor schools remain open.

News

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Three of the new outbreaks are in Augusta.

News

Fairfield woman dies in Palmyra crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Ell Hill Road just before 7am.

News

John Bapst holds ceremony at site of new gym and fitness center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The building, located on Somerset Street, now has a special touch by students.

Latest News

News

Voter turnout strong on Election Day in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Maine’s third largest city had a record turnout this election.

News

Center Theatre preps for live performances Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Center Theatre preps live performances

News

Maine Correctional Center in Windham reports more than 100 cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Maine Department of Corrections says the outbreak began on October 21st when a staff member was presumptive positive.

Politics

Golden wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon

National Politics

President Donald Trump Wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.