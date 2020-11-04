Advertisement

Maine Judicial Branch Revises Court Case Schedule

Revised COVID-19 Phased Management Plan pushes civil matters to 2021
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Increased cases of coronavirus in Maine are causing the state Judicial Branch to revise its schedule for hearing cases.

Acting Chief Justice Andrew Mead says extensive measures are needed to provide safe and secure in-person proceedings for criminal trials as well as other priority cases.

Because of that, jury trials will be limited to criminal matters only.

Money judgments, disclosures, small claims, land use violations and other civil matters will be on hold until next year.

Foreclosures will not be heard before February 28th of 2021.

A comprehensive plan regarding the scheduling of jury trials will be released in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

