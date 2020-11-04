Maine Correctional Center in Windham reports more than 100 cases of Coronavirus

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A coronavirus outbreak at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham now includes 104 cases.

The Maine Department of Corrections says the outbreak began on October 21st when a staff member was presumptive positive.

Since then 95 inmates and nine staff members have now tested positive.

All positive cases were found in two housing units at the facility.

Inmates are quarantining there and prison officials say they are confident they have contained the outbreak.

“There are two units at MCC at this point that have positive Covid tests. And those individuals are isolated in those units. And no other units are contaminated at this point. We’re doing all the national best practices to maintain that containment, I think we’ll be successful," said Randall Liberty, the Commissioner for the Maine Department of Corrections.

Staff members who tested positive are also quarantining away from their families to prevent spreading COVID-19 to the public.

MCC has reduced visiting hours and outside contractors as a result.

