Maine CDC: Worker at Bangor Texas Roadhouse may have exposed others to Hepatitis A

Patrons are urged to call their doctor about being vaccinated.
Image: MGN
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

State health officials say anyone who may have visited The Texas Roadhouse in Bangor during a two week span in October should be aware one of the workers there was infected with hepatitis A.

According to the Maine CDC, that worker handled food at the Stillwater Avenue restaurant while infectious on October 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, and 29.

They say anyone who ate there on those days may be at risk for being infected with the illness.

They are urged to call their doctor about being vaccinated.

This includes anyone who had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pick-up of food from the restaurant.

An infected person can spread the virus to others about two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

