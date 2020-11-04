Advertisement

Maine CDC reports two more coronavirus-related deaths

The two new deaths are being reported in Waldo and Franklin counties.
Maine CDC data for Wednesday, November 4
Maine CDC data for Wednesday, November 4(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says two more individuals here in Maine have died as a result of coronavirus.

The two new deaths are being reported in Waldo and Franklin counties.

The CDC is also reporting 102 new cases.

The total number of cases was revised Tuesday with an increase of 49.

So, the overall total Wednesday jumps by 151 to 7,077.

There are 1,245 active cases, an increase of 99.

5,682 people have recovered. That’s up 50 from Tuesday.

Cumberland County once again saw the largest increase in cases with 62.

435 are active.

Kennebec is reporting 23 new cases.

Somerset County has 16 new cases, while York County is reporting 14.

Androscoggin, Penobscot, Waldo, Franklin, Washington, Hancock, Lincoln, and Aroostook are reporting six new cases or less.

The Maine CDC will be holding a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. to provide an update on Maine’s COVID-19 cases. Watch life on TV5, on our website, or on our Facebook page.

