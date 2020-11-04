Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks

Three of the new outbreaks are in Augusta.
The head of the Maine CDC updated the public on coronavirus at a Wednesday briefing.
The head of the Maine CDC updated the public on coronavirus at a Wednesday briefing.(CDC)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is looking into four new covid-19 outbreaks, three of them in Augusta.

One is at Advanced Health Physical Therapy where three workers have tested positive.

We’re told three customers at CrossFit Undaunted Gym have COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting five cases at Hope Baptist Church.

Dr. Nirav Shah says six cases are also associated with Calais Regional Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor school officials alert parents to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Bangor schools remain open.

News

Brewer master carver creates piece with message to protect essential workers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Lord said this is meant to shine some light on these trying times.

News

Fairfield woman dies in Palmyra crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Ell Hill Road just before 7am.

News

John Bapst holds ceremony at site of new gym and fitness center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The building, located on Somerset Street, now has a special touch by students.

Latest News

News

Voter turnout strong on Election Day in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Maine’s third largest city had a record turnout this election.

News

Center Theatre preps for live performances Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Center Theatre preps live performances

News

Maine Correctional Center in Windham reports more than 100 cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Maine Department of Corrections says the outbreak began on October 21st when a staff member was presumptive positive.

Politics

Golden wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon

National Politics

President Donald Trump Wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.