Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is looking into four new covid-19 outbreaks, three of them in Augusta.

One is at Advanced Health Physical Therapy where three workers have tested positive.

We’re told three customers at CrossFit Undaunted Gym have COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting five cases at Hope Baptist Church.

Dr. Nirav Shah says six cases are also associated with Calais Regional Hospital.

