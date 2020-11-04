Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Three of the new outbreaks are in Augusta.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is looking into four new covid-19 outbreaks, three of them in Augusta.
One is at Advanced Health Physical Therapy where three workers have tested positive.
We’re told three customers at CrossFit Undaunted Gym have COVID-19.
The Maine CDC is reporting five cases at Hope Baptist Church.
Dr. Nirav Shah says six cases are also associated with Calais Regional Hospital.
