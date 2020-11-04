Advertisement

Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19

Maine DHHS says they’ve closed the building at 286 Water Street to the public after an employee tests positive for coronavirus.
Maine CDC says even though the future of a COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain....– they have been preparing for months on how it would affect Mainers.
Maine CDC says even though the future of a COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain....– they have been preparing for months on how it would affect Mainers.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The building that headquarters Maine CDC has been closed to the public due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Maine DHHS says they’ve closed the building at 286 Water Street in Augusta after an employee tests positive for coronavirus.

They say they learned about the employee testing positive Tuesday. They are self-isolating.

Employees who work in the building have been notified as well as close contacts of the infected individual.

They say all affected employees are working remotely.

The building is being cleaned and sanitized and will open as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports two more coronavirus-related deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The total number of cases was revised Tuesday with an increase of 49. So, the overall total Wednesday jumps by 151 to 7,077.

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Final week to apply for CARES Act Fisheries Relief funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's marine resource community has until Monday to apply for federal aid if they were affected by the pandemic this year.

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST
|
By Catherine Pegram
The overall total is 6,926 cases since the pandemic began

News

UMaine finds low levels of COVID virus in Orono Wastewater

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST
|
By WABI News Desk
Wastewater testing at UMaine Orono campus found low levels of virus that causes coronavirus. School says that could suggest early indication of rise in COVID-19 prevalence in the community.