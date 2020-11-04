Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The building that headquarters Maine CDC has been closed to the public due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Maine DHHS says they’ve closed the building at 286 Water Street in Augusta after an employee tests positive for coronavirus.

They say they learned about the employee testing positive Tuesday. They are self-isolating.

Employees who work in the building have been notified as well as close contacts of the infected individual.

They say all affected employees are working remotely.

The building is being cleaned and sanitized and will open as soon as possible.

