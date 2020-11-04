John Bapst holds ceremony at site of new gym and fitness center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - John Bapsts' new gym and fitness center is set to open in the new year.

The building, located on Somerset Street, now has a special touch by students.

All week, nearly 400 students have been signing their name on a beam.

On Wednesday, that beam was installed by the contractors.

Students, parents, and staff gathered to watch it be put into place.

TV5 spoke with a third generation John Bapst student who says she’s glad to be a part of school history.

“To be able to be a part of this new building that is going up for the new generation of John Bapst students in the future, I think it’s really cool to be a part and have my name always be on the gym,” said Audra Brooks, a junior at John Bapst Memorial High School.

“I think this is really cool and I think I am proud of myself for being here with the school at this moment because this is a milestone,” said Justin Ly, a junior at John Bapst Memorial High School.

“What has seemed theoretical now looks as though it’s a real thing for them, and they’ll be able to use it themselves in just a matter of months,” said Mel McKay, Head of School at John Bapst Memorial High School.

The new facility is set to open in February.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.