Advertisement

Grant, Evans earn Maine State High School Heisman Scholarships

Both receive a $500 college scholarship
Grant, Evans earn Maine State High School Heisman Scholarships
Grant, Evans earn Maine State High School Heisman Scholarships
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Peyton Grant and Old Town’s Tanner Evans are the Maine state high school Heisman Scholarship award winners this year. Both receive a $500 college scholarship and are elligble to earn more if they are recognized on the national level in the next few weeks. The award goes to scholar-athletes who also make a difference in their community.

“I live in small town of Greenbush and I help my dad with some of the fields, baseball and softball,” says Old Town’s Tanner Evans, “And I also helped out with some learn to skate for hockey.”

“I am on Student Council, Key Club, and a member of the National Honor Society. Between the three groups, we do a lot for the community,” says Dexter’s Peyton Grant, “I am actually the vice president of Key Club. We actually just built basketball courts in Dexter. Spent a lot of time raising money for that and they finally just got put in over the summer and look nice.”

The national finalists for the award will be announced on Monday, November 9th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UMaine student-athletes hold walks for causes to promote voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Equality, peace and justice for all the main themes of the walks

Sports

Local coaches honored as NFHS Maine State Coaches of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bartlett, Bourgoin, Goodman earn COY honors for their sports

Sports

Brewer edges Bangor in rivalry boys soccer game

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Witches 1, Rams 0

Sports

Midcoast Athletics Center considered COVID-19 outbreak after 5 Medomak Valley athletes test positive there

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Cases stem from Medomak Valley boys soccer team which also plays fall basketball at M-A-C

Latest News

Sports

Bangor girls soccer powers past Brewer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Rams top Witches 8-0

Sports

America East announces basketball schedules, UMaine System still to decide on Winter/Spring sports

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By Eric Gullickson
President of UMaine still determining to hold sports or not

Sports

NCAA approves blanket waiver for DIII eligibility

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Previous plans had called for student athletes to only keep eligibility if they played in no more than half of their teams games, which would’ve included post season play.

Sports

Waterville girls soccer wins national award

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Waterville is one of two Maine teams out of the 23 around the country that were recognized nationally.

Sports

KVAC Cross Country Championships still a go for Saturday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Waldo county has also been designated yellow by the Department of Education, so the meet has been moved from its usual track in Belfast to the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville.

Sports

Games cancelled as Somerset and Washington County designated “yellow” by DOE

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The designation effectively ends the fall sports season for schools in those counties.