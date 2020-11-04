Grant, Evans earn Maine State High School Heisman Scholarships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Peyton Grant and Old Town’s Tanner Evans are the Maine state high school Heisman Scholarship award winners this year. Both receive a $500 college scholarship and are elligble to earn more if they are recognized on the national level in the next few weeks. The award goes to scholar-athletes who also make a difference in their community.

“I live in small town of Greenbush and I help my dad with some of the fields, baseball and softball,” says Old Town’s Tanner Evans, “And I also helped out with some learn to skate for hockey.”

“I am on Student Council, Key Club, and a member of the National Honor Society. Between the three groups, we do a lot for the community,” says Dexter’s Peyton Grant, “I am actually the vice president of Key Club. We actually just built basketball courts in Dexter. Spent a lot of time raising money for that and they finally just got put in over the summer and look nice.”

The national finalists for the award will be announced on Monday, November 9th.

