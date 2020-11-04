Golden wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District
Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -
Freshman incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will serve a second term representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.
Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon as results showed him with a 6-point lead over his challenger Republican Dale Crafts.
Golden said he spoke with Crafts and said it was a pleasure working with him during the campaign.
