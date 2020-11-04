Advertisement

Golden wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon
(GRAYDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -

Freshman incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will serve a second term representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Golden declared victory Wednesday afternoon as results showed him with a 6-point lead over his challenger Republican Dale Crafts.

Golden said he spoke with Crafts and said it was a pleasure working with him during the campaign.

Jared Golden makes election announcement!

Posted by Jared Golden for Congress on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

