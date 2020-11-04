Advertisement

Final week to apply for CARES Act Fisheries Relief funding

Application period closes on Monday, November 9th
Working waterfront in Maine
(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you work in Maine’s marine industry, this is the final week to apply for the CARES Act Fisheries Relief fund.

The Department of Marine Resources says it contacted eligible applicants last month by both mail and email, but wants to make sure anyone who can receive the aid is aware of the application process.

The federal funding relief is for licensed commercial fishermen, aquaculturists, seafood dealers and processors as well as for hire guides impacted by the pandemic this year.

Applications can be submitted until this Monday, November 9th at https://www.maine.gov/dmr/. You can also call the Maine Department of Marine Resources at 624-6566. If you have questions about eligibility, call the Commissioner’s Office at 624-6553.

Once the applications are received, the Maine DMR will review the information collected then provide that applicant data for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Payments in the form of checks are anticipated by mid to late December.

