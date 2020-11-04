Fairfield woman dies in Palmyra crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield woman is dead after a crash in Palmyra Wednesday morning.
It happened on Ell Hill Road just before 7am.
Police say 67-year-old Olivia Reed lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree.
We’re told the car was a taxi cab out of Benton.
Officials say Reed was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
