Fairfield woman dies in Palmyra crash

It happened on Ell Hill Road just before 7am Wednesday
Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield woman is dead after a crash in Palmyra Wednesday morning.

It happened on Ell Hill Road just before 7am.

Police say 67-year-old Olivia Reed lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree.

We’re told the car was a taxi cab out of Benton.

Officials say Reed was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

