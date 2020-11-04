Advertisement

Crafts remains hopeful as Golden leads Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race

Republican challenger, Dale Crafts says he’s not ready to concede.
Dale Crafts talks with supporters at his election party on November 3rd.
Dale Crafts talks with supporters at his election party on November 3rd.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Even though incumbent Democratic Jared Golden is leading in Maine’s Second Congressional District Race.

Republican challenger, Dale Crafts says he’s not ready to concede.

Crafts held an event with the Maine Republican Party in Lewiston.

He admits the results don’t look good for him.

However, Crafts remains hopeful as more votes are counted.

Crafts explained, “We did an amazing job with what resources we had. We’re competitive in this race. Taking on an incumbent. I’m very happy. Hey listen, I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve met. The friends, I’ve made. We don’t know anything that we would have done differently. We met all our goals. Our fundraising goals. I’m happy. We are all happy. Certainly, we want to win and that’s what we are striving to do.”

Crafts also said he’s thankful for all his supporters.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Collins hopeful in too close to call Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
As the state went to bed Tuesday night, it was too close to call in Maine’s race for the U.S. Senate.

National Politics

Biden picks up 1 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes.

News

Chellie Pingree thanks voters for re-election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree was reelected for a seventh term to represent Maine’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

News

THAW Fund once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Downeast Community Partners THAW fund is once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter

Latest News

News

Staycation photos needed for Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism contest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Photos or videos from Downeast Maine vacations during the pandemic could win you a prize

News

Maine CDC: Worker at Bangor Texas Roadhouse may have exposed others to Hepatitis A

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Patrons are urged to call their doctor about being vaccinated.

News

72 inmates at Maine Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The cases were found using rapid antigen tests, officials said.

News

Preschoolers hold their own election, choose favorite flavor of graham crackers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Faculty at the school say they hold the election every year to teach their students a little bit about voting in a fun and easy way.

News

Towing company giving back ahead of holiday season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
10 percent of all towing proceeds will go toward ensuring kids in need have a happy Christmas.

News

Brewer School Department will keep snow days despite remote learning days

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
One factor in Brewer's decision is power outages from storms could leave students without access to remote learning.