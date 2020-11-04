Crafts remains hopeful as Golden leads Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Even though incumbent Democratic Jared Golden is leading in Maine’s Second Congressional District Race.

Republican challenger, Dale Crafts says he’s not ready to concede.

Crafts held an event with the Maine Republican Party in Lewiston.

He admits the results don’t look good for him.

However, Crafts remains hopeful as more votes are counted.

Crafts explained, “We did an amazing job with what resources we had. We’re competitive in this race. Taking on an incumbent. I’m very happy. Hey listen, I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve met. The friends, I’ve made. We don’t know anything that we would have done differently. We met all our goals. Our fundraising goals. I’m happy. We are all happy. Certainly, we want to win and that’s what we are striving to do.”

Crafts also said he’s thankful for all his supporters.

