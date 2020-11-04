Advertisement

Collins hopeful in too close to call Senate race

Members of Collins' staff say they plan to address the media with the latest information at some point Wednesday.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the state went to bed Tuesday night, it was too close to call in Maine’s race for the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Republican Susan Collins held a rally at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The COVID compliant event featured a private watch party for the Senator and her supporters, while she addressed the assembled media outside.

Holding a lead through the night, Collins spoke to her supporters just after midnight about how things were looking.

“It is such an honor to represent for the people of Maine each and every day, and I am hopeful, fingers crossed, that I will be able to do that for six more years,” said the Senator. “Thank you so much.”

TV5 will be there when they do.

