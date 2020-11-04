Advertisement

Chilly This Afternoon, Warmer Thursday

By Todd Simcox
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds associated with an approaching warm front will continue to dim the sunshine this afternoon. We may see a few snow showers across northern locales otherwise expect a dry afternoon for most spots. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs only reaching the 30s to low 40s this afternoon, warmest along the coast. Temperatures will hold steady tonight with lows in the 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We may see some patchy drizzle during the night and with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s mainly away from the coastline, we could see some icy spots on the roads overnight.

A warm front will lift northward through the state Thursday allowing warmer air to move into the area for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks good too again with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Our weekend forecast looks pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days will be in the mid-50s to low and mid-60s from north to south across the state. It looks like the next chance for rainfall will be later Tuesday night into Wednesday so our stretch of pleasant fall weather will continue into early next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 33°-43°. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle possible. Lows between 33°-43°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and warmer. Highs between 50°-59°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs between 53°-61°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

