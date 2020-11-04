Advertisement

Chellie Pingree thanks voters for re-election

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, speaks a news conference in Portland, Maine.
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, speaks a news conference in Portland, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree was re-elected for a seventh term to represent Maine’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She released the following statement after speaking with her opponent Dr. Jay Allen earlier Wednesday evening.

“I am humbled and grateful that Mainers have entrusted me to represent them once more in Congress. We have a titanic amount of hard work ahead of us. Congress must act with urgency to send pandemic relief directly to thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans trying to survive the pandemic, defend the Affordable Care Act under dire threat, and combat the climate crisis ravaging our planet. From my seat on the House Appropriations Committee, my number one priority will remain providing more resources to Mainers fighting to survive this crisis and delivering federal funds to our state. Holding this office is a sacred trust and I cannot wait to get started on the work ahead.”

Her opponent, Jay Allen, posted a video on Facebook, conceding the race.

Campaign Announcement

Posted by Jay Allen for US Congress, ME-01 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

