Center Theatre preps for live performances Friday

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will hold live performances of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged Revised”.

The first showing is this Friday at 7 p.m. with shows continuing through this weekend and next.

The show will be available both at the auditorium as well as online.

Folks with the theater are taking every safety precaution.

Only 50 people will be allowed in the auditorium per show, and staff will be cleaning non-stop.

“Starting in the lobby while the show is going on. We’ll be cleaning all the surfaces. And then once the show gets done, going into the auditorium, cleaning the whole auditorium top to bottom. 50 people in a 260 seat auditorium leaves plenty of room for distancing. And we also are going to be having our HVAC unit set to exchange outdoor air as much as possible," said Patrick Myers, the Executive Director of the theatre.

Masks will also be required for entry.

Go to center theatre dot org for more information or tickets.

Tickets start at $10 for both in-person and online.

