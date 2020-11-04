Biden picks up 1 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked up one electoral vote, winning the Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

Maine is one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district.

Each of its two congressional districts is worth one electoral vote.

The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes.

In total, Maine has four electoral votes. That’s a small number, but enough to make a difference in a close election.

The statewide and 2nd Congressional District has not been called for either Biden or Republican President Donald Trump.

