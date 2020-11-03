Waterville voters use public transportation to get to polls

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville is taking extra steps today to help voters make it to the polls.

A free shuttle service is taking voters from The Elm and the Concourse to and from the junior high school.

City Clerk Patti Dubois said they wanted to make sure everyone could get to the outskirts of town if needed.

Colby College student Max Perrello used the Colby shuttle to vote early last week and carpooled with his friend this morning to volunteer.

“You want everyone to vote and if you just limit it to people who can provide their own transportation then you’re disenfranchising a lot of potential voters and especially those who struggle to have their voice heard," said Perrello.

Perrello says he and some of his classmates chose to work the polls today because they know they are at a lower risk for COVID-19.

Election Warden Roland Hallee said he’s pleased with the steady turnout.

