Advertisement

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Delivery scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to have postal inspectors sweep underperforming facilities for election mail.

The order mandates that the sweeping process must begin by 3:00 p.m. ET so that no mail-in ballots currently in processing centers go undelivered.

The move comes after USPS delivery performance dropped five straight days leading up to the election, according to information from court filings.

Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

Five of the states with low processing scores do not allow ballots after Election Day. They are Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

The USPS said the delays are largely because to staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

To fix the issues, the Postal Service has provided “multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls.

Some post offices have implemented “local turnaround.”

That’s where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election instead of going through normal mail processing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

News

Congregations holding 24 hours of prayer during election day

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Hope for a peaceful election.

News

Police investigating after two found dead in Richmond apartment

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Medical Examiners office is working to determine how they died.

Latest News

News

Ellsworth winter parking ban in effect

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The winter parking ban is underway in Ellsworth.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON
Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

National

Cranes lift Dutch runaway train off whale sculpture

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The front carriage of a Dutch metro train that landed on a sculpture of a whale’s tail after plowing through the end of an elevated section of rails was painstakingly lifted clear of the artwork Tuesday and lowered to the ground.

News

Father and 6-year old son killed in multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Police believe 37-year-old Nicholas Ouellette of Warren was distracted by something while driving.

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.