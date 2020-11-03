Advertisement

UMaine finds low levels of COVID virus in Orono Wastewater

Confirming concerns about rising community spread, the University of Maine System gets first detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples
UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically in our state, the University of Maine System is keeping a careful eye on its wastewater levels.

Weekly testing takes place at UMaine in Orono, UMFK, and the Gorham campus of USM

Since August, those samples showed no signs of COVID-19.

However last Monday, tests taken at the Orono wastewater plant indicated a low but quote- clearly detectable level of the virus, according to a press release by the University of Maine System.

Wastewater testing can be an early indicator of changes in infection prevalence, says the school, because of due its ability to detect infections even before there are symptoms.

Two days later, another test at the Orono plant showed levels in the low to non-detectable range.

The school says these latest samples suggest those elevated levels resolved themselves.

Test Results at Orono Water Pollution Control Facility

10/14/2020 Negative

10/21/2020 Negative

10/28/2020 7600 vE/L (viral equivalents/Liter)

10/30/2020 Negative

UMaine wastewater is a part of the stream leading to the Orono Water Pollution Control Facility.  The wastewater analysis for UMaine, UMFK, and USM-Gorham were again negative for the presence of the virus for the Oct. 26–27 sampling. As referenced above, the sample taken Oct. 30 from the Orono WPCF was also negative, according to the press release.

“In the Town of Orono, we are committed to providing our citizens and guests with the resources and information they need to safely live and work in our community,” said Sophie Wilson, Orono Town Manager.  “Cases of infection are growing throughout Maine and detecting the presence of the virus in our wastewater serves as a reminder that we must all do our part to limit the spread of the disease.”

