Trump, Biden battle for what could be critical electoral vote from Maine’s 2nd District

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) -

Maine has become a battleground state in the race for the White House and could play a critical role in deciding the next president.

Because Maine allows for its electoral votes to be split, the Second Congressional District is up for grabs, and the Trump and Biden campaigns are vying for that crucial electoral vote.

The president made a last-minute stop to the Bangor area on Oct. 25, and the campaign has sent several surrogates to the district, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who made two visits.

The Biden campaign sent Jill Biden to visit the 2nd District twice, with the most recent visit a week before the election.

The campaign relied on other surrogates to campaign for the Democratic nominee.

Four years ago, Trump easily won the 2nd District and earned one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes.

He is hoping for a repeat in 2020, while Biden is trying to reclaim a district that has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee of every election since 1992.

For the first time, ranked-choice voting is being used in the presidential election.

