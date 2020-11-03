Advertisement

Trump, Biden battle for what could be critical electoral vote from Maine’s 2nd District

For the first time, ranked-choice voting is being used in the presidential election.
The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.
The race to the White House could change course as President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden try to convince Americans why they should lead the country for the next four years.(wifr)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) -

Maine has become a battleground state in the race for the White House and could play a critical role in deciding the next president.

Because Maine allows for its electoral votes to be split, the Second Congressional District is up for grabs, and the Trump and Biden campaigns are vying for that crucial electoral vote.

The president made a last-minute stop to the Bangor area on Oct. 25, and the campaign has sent several surrogates to the district, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who made two visits.

The Biden campaign sent Jill Biden to visit the 2nd District twice, with the most recent visit a week before the election.

The campaign relied on other surrogates to campaign for the Democratic nominee.

Four years ago, Trump easily won the 2nd District and earned one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes.

He is hoping for a repeat in 2020, while Biden is trying to reclaim a district that has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee of every election since 1992.

For the first time, ranked-choice voting is being used in the presidential election.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Pingree seeks seventh term representing Maine’s 1st District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The race for Maine’s 1st Congressional District is a two-person battle

Politics

Golden faces challenge from Crafts for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The race for Maine’s Second Congressional District puts freshman incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden against Republican challenger Dale Crafts.

Politics

Race for U.S. Senate close battle between Collins, Gideon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Based on polls, fundraising, national interest and local visibility, the race is a tight battle between Collins and Gideon.

Politics

Polling places open across Maine with long lines, COVID-19 protocols in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Turnout at polls is expected to be strong despite more than 500,000 Mainers casting their ballot absentee this year due to the pandemic.

Latest News

Politics

Sara Gideon visits Margaret Chase Smith Library ahead of election day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate.

Politics

Mainers should be prepared for some delayed election counts

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday that a delay in unofficial election results is not a cause for concern.

News

Vassalboro poll location changes due to coronavirus case

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voters in Vassalboro need to report to town office on Tuesday to cast their ballot. Original poll location closed after coronavirus case reported at elementary school.

Politics

Maine Senate candidates spend Saturday campaigning across the state

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Sen. Collins made 11 stops in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, and her challenger, Sara Gideon, kicked off her 16-county tour of the state.

Politics

Senator Collins visits number of small businesses that benefited from Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
Supporters showed up to meet and greet the senator at various locations including Tozier's Market in Searsport.

Politics

Sara Gideon holds affordable health care town hall

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The town hall is part of her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour.