Town of Millinocket looks into hoax letter being sent around country

The Town posted the letter to its Facebook page after a citizen was concerned about safety.
It comes as officials investigated a threatening letter to President Trump supporters.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The Town of Millinocket is bringing in a police officer to amp up security at the polls at Sterns High School on Tuesday.

It comes as officials investigate a threatening letter to President Trump supporters around the country.

The letter suggests says if President Trump doesn’t concede the election, his supporters could be attacked.

The town alerted the Trump Campaign in Bangor of the situation.

We learned on Tuesday night from the Town of Millincoket’s Facebook page that the letter was a “hoax."

We’re told the letter comes from New Hampshire and has been going around the country.

Town officals added that the message did not pose a threat to their town.

Their Facebook page says all concerns need to be taken seriously.

