Town of Millinocket looks into hoax letter being sent around country

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The Town of Millinocket is bringing in a police officer to amp up security at the polls at Sterns High School on Tuesday.

It comes as officials investigate a threatening letter to President Trump supporters around the country.

The Town posted the letter to its Facebook page after a citizen was concerned about safety.

The letter suggests says if President Trump doesn’t concede the election, his supporters could be attacked.

The town alerted the Trump Campaign in Bangor of the situation.

We learned on Tuesday night from the Town of Millincoket’s Facebook page that the letter was a “hoax."

We’re told the letter comes from New Hampshire and has been going around the country.

Town officals added that the message did not pose a threat to their town.

Their Facebook page says all concerns need to be taken seriously.

Good Evening, Sorry for the confusion. The prior post was deleted. We have been investigating a community complaint and... Posted by Town of Millinocket, Maine on Monday, November 2, 2020

