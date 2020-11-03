Advertisement

Towing company giving back ahead of holiday season

Bouchard & Sons in Hermon is “Towing for Tots” throughout the month of November.
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

A local towing company is giving back to those in need this coming holiday season.

10-percent of all towing proceeds will go toward ensuring kids in need have a happy Christmas.

They are also accepting donations of toys and money.

In just three days, they’ve raised nearly three-thousand dollars and collected a few boxes full of toys.

“It feels really good. We’ve got some long term customers, and we’ve got some great employees that are helping out with this. We’ve had customers that are past customers that live out in Washington and are calling in with donations to help out. It feels really good that we can give back and try to help out.”

Bouchard’s has also teamed up with Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Coastal Auto Parts, and NAPA for oil change specials.

If you bring in a toy, Bouchard’s will change your oil, up to five quarts with a new filter, at no charge.

