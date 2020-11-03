Sen. Collins last campaigning push in Aroostook County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins spent the last day before the election on the campaign trail in Maine.

She made stops around Aroostook County Monday, talking with small businesses there.

Collins asked voters to really look at her record.

”I hope that voters will take the opportunity to say no to this massive influx of out of state money that’s trying to buy this election, that’s lying about my record, and that is attacking my integrity," she said. “That is not the Maine way. That is not how we do things in our great state.”

Collins will continue on the campaign trail in Aroostook County throughout election day before the polls close.

