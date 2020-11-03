Advertisement

Race for U.S. Senate close battle between Collins, Gideon

FILE - This pair of 2020 file photos shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, right, who are running in the Nov. 3, 2020, election to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photos, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) -

One of the most hotly contested and most closely watched races in the country is the fight for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins is being challenged by Democrat Sara Gideon, independent Lisa Savage and independent Max Linn.

Based on polls, fundraising, national interest and local visibility, the race is a tight battle between Collins and Gideon.

Collins hopes her years of service in the Senate will help get her reelected. She is seeking a fifth six-year term.

Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House for the past four years, has been running a race in which health care has become a primary focus, magnified by the coronavirus pandemic.

Her campaign has been holding “Health care is on the ballot” stops across the state, pointing to Gideon’s support of the Affordable Care Act.

Savage said she believes extending health care to everyone in the country would be the fastest way to manage the pandemic. Savage said her plan would eliminate private insurance.

For Linn, he’s making his pitch that Maine voters should send him down to shake up Washington -- and use ranked-choice voting to do it. Linn has called for a five-year moratorium on all immigration and providing $5,000 to all families in pandemic relief.

For the second time, ranked-choice voting is being used in a U.S. Senate race in Maine.

