Preschoolers hold their own election, choose favorite flavor of graham crackers

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Three and four year old students at Highland Pre-School in Hampden got to cast their vote on election day.

They went to the polls just like their parents did.

Instead of candidates on the ballot, the kids voted on their favorite flavor of graham crackers.

The choices were Annie’s Bunny Grahams in Cheddar, Chocolate, or Birthday Cake.

Faculty at the school say they hold the election every year to teach their students a little bit about voting in a fun and easy way.

“We’re just trying to introduce them to the whole concept of voting in just an easy, simple way that they can understand. As they get a little bit older, they’ll understand more and more. This year especially is a big voting year with all the ads and all the signs and everything. I think they’re more tuned into it.”

On Monday, four-and-five year old students cast their ballots.

Cheddar was the winner.

Today’s results favored a different result.

Birthday Cake was the newly elected flavor.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.