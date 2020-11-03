Polling places open across Maine with long lines, COVID-19 protocols in place

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

Polling places are open across Maine, with new protocols in place to keep voters and workers safe on Election Day.

Voters should be prepared to wait in line, possibly outside, with polling locations limited to not more than 50 people, including election workers.

Voters are highly encouraged to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing while at the polls.

Polling locations will have extra hand sanitizer and masks, if someone forgets theirs at home.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has said that people can’t be turned away at the polls for not wearing a mask on Election Day.

Polling locations have also set up plexiglass barriers to protect workers and voters.

Polls across Maine are open until 8 p.m. Turnout at polls is expected to be strong despite more than 500,000 Mainers casting their ballot absentee this year due to the pandemic.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot have until 8 p.m., when polls close, to turn them in to their municipal clerk.

