Poll results

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

“Do you agree with Gov. Mills' recent actions to control the rise of coronavirus?”

We had 2,578 votes. 48% said yes, while 52% said no.

Who has your vote in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election?

We had 4,444 votes. 63% said Trump, 33% said Biden, while 4% said Other.

“In light of increased coronavirus cases, should Maine roll back its reopening plan?”

We had 1,106 votes. 49% said yes, while 51% said no.

“What’s your favorite type of chocolate?”

We had 1,300 votes. 47% said milk chocolate, 44% said dark chocolate and 9% said white chocolate.

