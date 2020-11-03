Advertisement

Police investigating after two found dead in Richmond apartment

Maine State Police continue to investigate an incident in Richmond on Monday night.
Police investigate Richmond incident.
Police investigate Richmond incident.(MGN Image)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating an incident in Richmond.

Around 11 Monday morning, officials with the Richmond Police Department responded to an apartment on Main Street for a welfare check.

They could not make contact with the two people inside, so they called Maine State Police to help.

We’re told authorities found two people dead inside the home on Main Street.

Police have not released their names at this time.

Officals with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2021 Maine Science Festival cancels in-person event, COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Maine Science Festival will not have an in-person event next March because of COVID-19 concerns.

News

Law enforcement agencies pay tribute to fallen Pleasant Point Lieutenant

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Officers paid tribute to Lieutenant David Chapais with a motorcade.

News

5K fundraiser for Lung Cancer research going virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Runners and Walkers from all over Maine have been doing their “Save Your Breath” 5-K at their own locations since October 25th, and there’s still time to get involved.

News

Children’s author from Gouldsboro offers important message for kids about voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Sonny Dean’s new book, ‘One Equals Many,’ uses examples from nature and the arts to show children how large of an impact we can have when we work together.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC investigating three new outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Dr. Shah also updated the public on the ongoing outbreak investigations.

News

Waterville prepares for election day amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
City Clerk Patti Dubois says they’re expecting 2,000 people to vote in person.

News

Unity College employee pleads guilty to embezzling money from the school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
49-year-old Beth Bing pleaded guilty last Friday in federal court to wire fraud.

News

Thousands of Bangor voters vote absentee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
More than 12,000 Bangor residents have cast their absentee ballots ahead of this year’s election.

News

John Bapst Memorial High School’s new gym will have signature feature

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The beam is currently on the auditorium stage gathering signatures until it is raised on top of the new facility Wednesday.

News

Future of in-person learning in Maine schools amid case spikes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
State officials have sounded the alarm as daily cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Maine. One question on the minds of many, how will this impact in-person learning?