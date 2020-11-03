Police investigating after two found dead in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating an incident in Richmond.

Around 11 Monday morning, officials with the Richmond Police Department responded to an apartment on Main Street for a welfare check.

They could not make contact with the two people inside, so they called Maine State Police to help.

We’re told authorities found two people dead inside the home on Main Street.

Police have not released their names at this time.

Officals with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

