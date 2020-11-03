Pingree seeks seventh term representing Maine’s 1st District

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) -

The race for Maine’s 1st Congressional District is a two-person battle involving longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree and Republican challenger Dr. Jay Allen.

Pingree was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008. She is seeking her seventh term.

Before serving in Congress, Pingree challenged Sen. Susan Collins in 2002 and lost. She also served in the Maine Senate from 1992 to 2000.

Allen is a political newcomer who has never run for office.

