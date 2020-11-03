Advertisement

Mostly Clear & Cold Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm that brought snow to a portion of Maine earlier today continues to slide northeast just to the east of Nova Scotia. As the storm continues to move northeast and high-pressure approaches from the west the sky will become mostly clear this evening and the gusty northwest breeze will diminish. The combination of the mainly clear sky, a light breeze and in some areas a snow cover will allow the temps to fall into the teens to very low 20s late tonight, with a few spots likely dipping into the single numbers.

Tomorrow will be another cool day across the Pine Tree State, but with a lighter breeze than today and slightly milder temps it will be a more comfortable day for outdoor activities. An approaching warm front will bring some clouds to Maine later tomorrow, but no precipitation is expected across our region.

A large dome of high pressure will be building both at the surface and aloft just to our south beginning on Thursday and that will bring Maine and the rest of the Northeast a warming trend for late in the workweek and the weekend. The high will bring our area a partly sunny sky Thursday and a mostly sunny sky Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will usher an unseasonably mild airmass into the Northeast for several days, with high temperatures likely running some ten to twenty degrees above normal. The high will likely bring fair and unseasonably mild weather to Maine both Monday and Tuesday. A front and storm system may bring some showers to New England later next week, but temperatures will likely remain somewhat above normal.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a diminishing northwest breeze to under 10 mph and low temps in the teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cold Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Mostly Clear & Cold Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Forecast

Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
As the disturbance pulls away from the area and high pressure builds in from the west, skies will brighten this afternoon averaging partly sunny for most locales. An isolated snow shower can’t be ruled out but overall it looks like a mainly dry afternoon.

Forecast

Brightening Skies, Breezy & Cold Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance bringing us some steady snow and snow showers to start our Tuesday will move out of the area early today bringing the snow to an end early to mid-morning.

Forecast

Snow Ending Then Brightening Skies, Breezy & Cold Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A disturbance will push to our east this morning. Periods of light snow and snow showers will taper off from west to east across the state by mid-late morning. Accumulations of a coating to an inch possible in spots with higher amounts of 1″-4″ from Bangor south and east with the highest amounts along the coastline.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy & Cold Tonight & Tomorrow, with a Period of Snow Showers

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST
|
Breezy & Cold Tonight & Tomorrow, with a Period of Snow Showers

Forecast

Scattered Snow & Rain Showers, Windy & Turning Colder Today

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST
|
By Todd Simcox
Strong low pressure will move to our northeast this morning taking the steadier precipitation out of the area as well. We’ll see variably cloudy skies today with scattered snow and rain showers possible throughout the day.

Forecast

Rain & Snow Showers Today

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST
|
By Ryan Munn
A strong cold front will pass thru the state this morning and drag in much colder air for the afternoon. On the backside of this system, lingering precipitation will likely mix with and change to some snow showers, especially north. A coating to an inch or two off accumulation will be possible across northern locales especially the higher elevations.

Forecast

A Steady Rain Tonight, May End As Some Snow Tomorrow Morning

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
A steady rain is likely throughout the night and will continue into Monday as well. Lows will drop back to the 30s and lower 40s.

Forecast

Cloudy With Showers Today, A Steadier Rain Likely Tonight

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST
|
By Ryan Munn
Today, low pressure will be positioned in the Eastern Great Lakes and moving due east. Some sunshine is possible across the north this morning, otherwise, clouds will take over the region. Rain showers are likely across the state. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Forecast

Cloudy With Showers Today, A Steadier Rain Tonight

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST
Rain showers are likely across the state. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to lower 50s. A steady rain develops this evening and will continue into Monday as well.