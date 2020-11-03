Mostly Clear & Cold Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm that brought snow to a portion of Maine earlier today continues to slide northeast just to the east of Nova Scotia. As the storm continues to move northeast and high-pressure approaches from the west the sky will become mostly clear this evening and the gusty northwest breeze will diminish. The combination of the mainly clear sky, a light breeze and in some areas a snow cover will allow the temps to fall into the teens to very low 20s late tonight, with a few spots likely dipping into the single numbers.

Tomorrow will be another cool day across the Pine Tree State, but with a lighter breeze than today and slightly milder temps it will be a more comfortable day for outdoor activities. An approaching warm front will bring some clouds to Maine later tomorrow, but no precipitation is expected across our region.

A large dome of high pressure will be building both at the surface and aloft just to our south beginning on Thursday and that will bring Maine and the rest of the Northeast a warming trend for late in the workweek and the weekend. The high will bring our area a partly sunny sky Thursday and a mostly sunny sky Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will usher an unseasonably mild airmass into the Northeast for several days, with high temperatures likely running some ten to twenty degrees above normal. The high will likely bring fair and unseasonably mild weather to Maine both Monday and Tuesday. A front and storm system may bring some showers to New England later next week, but temperatures will likely remain somewhat above normal.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a diminishing northwest breeze to under 10 mph and low temps in the teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.