Midcoast Athletics Center considered COVID-19 outbreak after 5 Medomak Valley athletes test positive

Cases stem from Medomak Valley boys soccer team which also plays fall basketball at M-A-C
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - The Midcoast Athletics Center, in Warren, has now had 5 cases of COVID-19 recently associated with it which makes it an outbreak. They stem from the Medomak Valley boys soccer team which also plays fall basketball at M-A-C. They have quarantined and any direct contact has been informed already. No one at the facility would have had contact after October 22nd. Rachel Coor, who runs the center, says the Maine CDC told them they kept it under control and followed community sports guidelines with temperature checks for all entering, capacity regulation under 50 people, and mask-wearing at the facility which is still open. State agencies are still working together to form winter sports guidelines for both high school and community sports...

