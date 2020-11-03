Maine Supreme Court denies appeal of man convicted of killing Corporal Eugene Cole

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Maine’s highest court has denied the appeal of the man convicted of murdering Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Eugene Cole.

32-year-old John Williams was sentenced last September to life in prison after being found guilty of shooting Cole in 2018.

The Maine Supreme Court handed down the ruling Tuesday.

Williams had appealed his conviction and sentence, arguing that the trial court made a number of errors.

Among them, that an in-court demonstration of the shooting was prejudicial.

His lawyer also argued that Williams' confession was involuntary, despite contrasting evidence from the state.

