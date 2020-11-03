Advertisement

Maine CDC reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Maine for Nov. 3, 2020
COVID-19 cases in Maine for Nov. 3, 2020(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day at 139.

The total number of cases was revised Monday with a decrease of 12. So, the overall total jumps by 127 cases to 6,926.

There are 1,146 active cases, which is an increase of 83.

5,632 people have recovered, about 81 percent.

Cumberland County has the largest increase with 46 cases. 390 are active.

Kennebec County saw the next highest jump with 14 new cases.

Somerset and York had 12 new cases a piece.

Knox County is reporting an increase of 9 cases.

