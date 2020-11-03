Maine CDC investigating three new outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating three new outbreaks.

We’re told 11 cases are connected to the Deeper Life Assembly Church in Pittsfield.

Dr. Nirav Shah said 5 cases are at Midcoast Athletics Center in Warren.

We are told these cases could be from kids playing basketball there.

The Maine CDC also opened an investigation into a nursing home in Farmington called the Sandy River Center.

Shah said the facility reported 7 positive cases.

Dr. Shah said these 7 cases will be included in Tuesday’s overall COVID-19 case count.

He also said a coronavirus outbreak at Pat’s Pizza in Portland had doubled. Shah said the number of cases connected with the restaurant is now 22.

He says it’s likely that number will grow.

At Brooks Pentecostal Church there are 60 cases.

That number hasn’t changed for a few days.

Shah said 18 coronavirus cases are reported at Woodlands Memory Care in Rockland.

15 are residents and 3 are staff.

At the Second Baptist Church in Calais, the Maine CDC reports 27 positive cases.

Shah says there are nine cases at Durgin Pines in Kittery.

