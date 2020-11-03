Law enforcement agencies pay tribute to fallen Pleasant Point Lieutenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement cruisers gathered in Bangor on Monday night to honor and remember a fallen Pleasant Point Lieutenant.
Officers paid tribute to Lieutenant David Chapais with a motorcade.
The Pleasant Point Police Chief says Chapais had a medical issue on the job and was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he later died.
Officers escorted his body back to Washington County on Monday night.
The Pleasant Point Police Chief says Chapais spent more than 40 years serving the community in not only law enforcement, but also the U.S. Coast Guard.
