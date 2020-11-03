Golden faces challenge from Crafts for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW)

The race for Maine’s Second Congressional District puts freshman incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden against Republican challenger Dale Crafts.

Golden won two years ago by a narrow margin in the nation’s first House race decided by ranked-choice voting.

Crafts, a businessman, is trying to win back the seat for Republicans in a district that supported President Donald Trump in 2016. He wants voters to see him as the small business candidate.

Even with siding with Trump’s position only 11% of the time, Golden ranks in the top five House Democrats who work with the administration.

He supports the option to buy into Medicare earlier than the current eligibility age of 65.

On trade, Golden opposed Trump’s rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Golden served as a Marine in Afghanistan and Iraq and calls himself a consistent supporter of law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.