Frank’s Bakery in Bangor now closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Frank’s Bakery in Bangor is closed Tuesday and possibly through next week, after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

The business posted on their Facebook page early Tuesday morning that the staff member was tested on Monday.

“We have tried to do our best to keep this virus outside our doors but it looks like we are going to need to take a step back and allow for any other employees who should be tested to do so,” Frank’s said.

They add- we will be back as soon as we can.

You can read their full statement on their Facebook page.

