Fatal crash in Jay

JAY, Maine

One person was killed in a crash in Jay on Tuesday.

It happened around 10 o’clock on the Franklin Road.

Police say the driver who died had tried to pass and drifted off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree before rolling over.

That stretch of road was closed for about 2 hours.

