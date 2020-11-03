Advertisement

Fatal crash in Jay

The vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree before rolling over.
(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WABI) -

One person was killed in a crash in Jay on Tuesday.

It happened around 10 o’clock on the Franklin Road.

Police say the driver who died had tried to pass and drifted off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree before rolling over.

That stretch of road was closed for about 2 hours.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preschoolers hold their own election, choose favorite flavor of graham crackers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Faculty at the school say they hold the election every year to teach their students a little bit about voting in a fun and easy way.

News

Towing company giving back ahead of holiday season

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
10 percent of all towing proceeds will go toward ensuring kids in need have a happy Christmas.

News

Brewer School Department will keep snow days despite remote learning days

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
One factor in Brewer's decision is power outages from storms could leave students without access to remote learning.

News

Bangor restaurant debuts dining domes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The domes are disinfected between each use

Latest News

News

Congregations holding 24 hours of prayer during election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Hope for a peaceful election.

News

Police investigating after two found dead in Richmond apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Medical Examiners office is working to determine how they died.

News

Ellsworth winter parking ban in effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The winter parking ban is underway in Ellsworth.

News

Father and 6-year old son killed in multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Police believe 37-year-old Nicholas Ouellette of Warren was distracted by something while driving.

Politics

Polling places open across Maine with long lines, COVID-19 protocols in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Turnout at polls is expected to be strong despite more than 500,000 Mainers casting their ballot absentee this year due to the pandemic.

News

UMaine finds low levels of COVID virus in Orono Wastewater

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wastewater testing at UMaine Orono campus found low levels of virus that causes coronavirus. School says that could suggest early indication of rise in COVID-19 prevalence in the community.