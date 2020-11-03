Ellsworth winter parking ban in effect

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The winter parking ban is underway in Ellsworth..

As of November 1st, there is no overnight parking on city streets between midnight and 6AM for longer than 30 minutes.

Also, any vehicle parked on a public road or city owned parking lot that interferes with snow removal will be removed at the owner’s expense.

Ellsworth Police say they will do what they can to alert vehicle owners if their car is in the way of plowing efforts.

The ban runs through the end of March.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.