Dinosaurs stomp through Newport for a good cause

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two Tyrannasaurus Rex stomped through downtown Newport today.

Instead of spreading destruction, they were raising money for the local American Legion Post.

Locals Kimberly Lander and Jennifer Kuespert were inside the inflatable costumes, having been dared to put them on for part of a 100 mile walk-a-thon fundraiser.

Studio 160 Salon, Kelly Smith Printing, and Mossy Ledge Spirits all sponsored the walk.

They’ve raised around $5,000 between the two of them.

Funds from all participants will be counted at the end of the walk-a-thon on Veterans Day.

“There’s a lot of people honking and waving." said Lander. "We’ve got some great supporters. It’s gonna go a long way to helping people in our community.”

Legion Post 105 is also hosting a two for $12 baked bean dinner Saturday as another fundraiser.

Lander and Kuespert still have about 20 miles to go, but they’ll be completing the rest of the walk-a-thon without the costumes.

