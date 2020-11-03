Advertisement

Congregations holding 24 hours of prayer during election day

That’s what 175 congregations of Roman Catholic sisters are praying for.
Hope for a peaceful election.
Hope for a peaceful election.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hope for a peaceful election.

That’s what 175 congregations of Roman Catholic sisters are praying for.

That includes a group of 14 sisters of the Waterville area Sisters of St. Joseph.

They are praying over the 24 hours of election day.

It’s an effort spearheaded by the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

We spoke with their executive director Tuesday afternoon who said this is not about Democrats or Republicans.

This is about people.

“If the coronavirus has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that where one of us is, we all are,” said Sister Carol Zinn. “That we really are a common family. We certainly have our diversity and wonderful richness of gifts and thoughts and skills and all of that, but at the heart of it, we are human beings. We are sisters and brothers. We’re going to get up tomorrow morning, and we’re still going to be American citizens.”

The prayer started at midnight Tuesday and will continue until 1am Wednesday morning.

