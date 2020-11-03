Children’s author from Gouldsboro offers important message for kids about voting

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - A children’s author from Gouldsboro is doing her part to help kids understand the importance of voting.

Sonny Dean’s new book, ‘One Equals Many,’ uses examples from nature and the arts to show children how large of an impact we can have when we work together. The idea for the book came from a conversation with a friend who didn’t think their vote was important.

The message in the book - it really is.

“If grown-ups are having trouble understanding that, then really it helps to get the message out to children," Dean said. "And if they learn this at a young age, even if they can’t vote yet, hopefully that message will stay with them as they get older, and when they are able to vote.”

You can buy a copy of ‘One Equals Many’ on Amazon or at independent bookstores throughout the area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.